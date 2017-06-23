12 of the best VST/AU transient shaper plugins

Whether you want to bring out the front-end transient in a snare drum or dial back the tail of a wayward tom tom, a transient shaping plugin will get the job done.

Here, we've rounded up 12 of the finest plugin examples around, starting with SPL’s Transient Designer.

Read more: iZotope VocalSynth 2

Based on the classic SPL hardware, the software (native and UAD) version can dramatically change a sound’s amplitude envelope using just Attack and Release controls. The Release adds clean sustain to the signal, while the Attack dial adds punch.

FULL REVIEW: SPL Transient Designer