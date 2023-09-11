1010music brings its Bluebox mixer/recorder to Eurorack

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician )
published

Flexible box jumps from the desktop into your modular rack

1010music’s Bluebox, the super-useful mixer, recorder and effects box, has made the jump to the Eurorack format.

This modular-friendly version can mix 12 mono or six tracks of live or prerecorded audio, and each track can be routed to any combination of outputs. There are six CV inputs, MIDI I/O and a microSD slot so that you can record your jams in 24-bit/48kHz quality.

You’ll find a few extra features in comparison to the desktop edition, too, including USB-C ports that can be used both for connecting MIDI controllers and sending two channels of audio to your computer. The built-in touchscreen promises fast and efficient control, including over the 4-band parametric EQ and pan, reverb and delay effects.

There’s also a global compressor, along with the ability to save and recall project settings (including all parameters for tracks, outputs EQ and effects).

Expected to arrive early in October, the Bluebox Eurorack edition will cost $699. Find out more on the 1010music website.

1010music Bluebox Eurorack Edition

(Image credit: 1010music)
