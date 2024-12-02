Picture this: you’ve got $/£200 to spend on synths. Now I think I’ve found the best deals for you this Cyber Monday
Save big on some last-minute guilt-fee shopping on gear
GAS is a problem, we all know it. Events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday only fuel the addiction. With so many crazy deals flying about it can be a tough time for GAS-heads, especially with Christmas just around the corner.
This time of year is rough for those obliged to buy gifts for others and sate the urge to buy a little something for themselves at the same time.
If you're reading this, unaware of what Gear Acquisition Syndrome is, then you can use this article in one of two ways. You either A) take heed of these words and run… run like the wind. Don’t look back and certainly don’t check out any of the deals below on some of the biggest savings on synths we’ve found this Cyber Weekend, or B) do the opposite. The choice is yours.
The premise here is simple. You have a modest budget of $/£200 to spend on a synth or synths and they have to be special offers. That way, your loved ones still get to enjoy Christmas and you get to feed your addiction in a restrained and sensible fashion, knowing that you nabbed yourself a deal. Think of it as a box-ticking GAS/FOMO exercise.
US Cyber Monday synth deals under $200
The Orba 2 is a handheld synth, looper, and MIDI controller and it features an onboard speaker and eight touch-capacitive pads for some serious on-the-go music-making that can fit in your pocket. This model is no longer the latest one with the incoming version 3 now available, but at $20 off, I still think it's a bargain.
Behringer JT-4000M only $49
This is the latest release from Behringer in the company's new Micro synth range. OK, so this one isn't technically a deal, but it's brand new and at just $49, I think it's worthy of being included in this round-up. You get four voices, 32 Memory Presets, a 16-note capacitive touch keyboard, two analogue-modelling VCOs per voice each with six waveforms, an analogue filter, an arpeggiator, and LFO. All for less money than a Korg Monotron Duo/Delay.
Korg Volcas: save $10 on most of the current Volca range at Sweetwater (excl. Volca Sample 2)
It might be a small saving, but these diminutive machines are already keenly priced we're sure you'll agree.
UK Cyber Monday synth deals under £200
Yamaha's all-in-one standalone production workstation is both small in size and thanks to PMT this Cyber Weekend, small in price. Don't forget to add the SALE5 coupon code at the checkout otherwise you'll miss out on the all-important extra 5% off (it's £208.95 without it).
Probably one of the more fun Driftboxes available, the J is based around two joysticks for controlling the VCA CV levels and you record the movements into the 16-step sequencer. An absolute must for any live performer or ardent knob-twiddler.
More joystick action, but this is time with a multi-modulation synthesizer attached. The Driftbox W features five joysticks that help you carve out unique sounds. This one is ideal if you want that hands-on Driftbox vibe in a stand-alone unit.
The C is the utilitarian member of the Driftbox family. No fancy joysticks here, just good old-fashioned rotaries to control this multifunction mixer with four audio/CV inputs.
The Driftbox R is a mono synth with two modulatable VCOs and MIDI-in. We reviewed this one back in 2017 and loved its unpredictable sonic nature. Aside from being available on order only, this model does not include a PSU, you'll have to buy that separately.
Get £50 off this outgoing edition of the MS-1 in black, Behringer's answer to the fabled SH-101. Granted, it's not quite the same as the original grey, but I quite like it and at this low price, it's a no-brainer.
Ok, so it's not the blue one but it's the next best thing if you want some of that original flavour. It's not for everyone, but you won't be losing it in a see of black boxes anytime soon.
