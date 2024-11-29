I had mixed feelings about this Korg synth but it's had such a price drop this Black Friday that I’d even consider changing our review score and there are more savings on Korg synths at Sweetwater
Prices slashed on the Modwave II, Minilogue XD, KingKorg Neo, Volcas and more
We recently reviewed the KingKorg Neo, Korg’s follow-up to 2013’s KingKorg, and were less than enthusiastic about the lofty price point. Moving away from the 61-key format in favour of the more recent 37-key chassis we’ve become accustomed to with the likes of the Opsix, the KingKorg Neo was remarkably more expensive than its stablemates.
Luckily, Black Friday is here and Sweetwater has cut $200 off the price of a Neo bringing it down to a more respectable $799.
The eXpanded Modelling Technology synth from Korg squeezes into a new chassis and a new price bracket this Black Friday.
The original KingKorg was developed as a bit of a best-of-Korg’s history and released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Japanese giant. While we had our misgivings about the Neo, there was no denying the sound, build quality and accessible effects made it worthy of live performance.
However, we were less than enamoured by the price. At $999, it felt quite steep for a modelling keyboard of this ilk. This latest price drop at Sweetwater has us pondering the possibility of upping the overall review score.
The Modwave mkII has taken a significant hit in the price department. Originally $799, it dropped to $699 more recently and now a further $30 has been taken off.
One of the brighter lights in Korg’s 37-key digital synth range, the Modwave II, is also dropping in price for the holidays. Sweetwater originally made a saving of $100 on this reimagining of the immortal DW-8000 and for Black Friday, has lopped another $30 off. Not bad considering the module edition (without the keyboard) is still retailing at $749.
The good news doesn’t end there as you’ll also find $30 off the Minilogue XD and $10 off practically all Korg Volcas. Sadly, the Volca Sample 2 is the only model not receive a reduction but is already competitively priced.
Korg Volcas: save $10 on most of the current Volca range at Sweetwater (excl. Volca Sample 2)
It might be a small saving, but these diminutive machines are already keenly priced we're sure you'll agree.
I still rate this analogue/digital hybrid synth as one of the best synths to come from Korg in recent years. It was already good value for money and an extra $30 should sway anyone hovering over that buy button.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.