I had mixed feelings about this Korg synth but it's had such a price drop this Black Friday that I’d even consider changing our review score and there are more savings on Korg synths at Sweetwater

KingKorg NEO review: "The kinds of sounds you could create easily within a plugin" - YouTube Watch On

We recently reviewed the KingKorg Neo, Korg’s follow-up to 2013’s KingKorg, and were less than enthusiastic about the lofty price point. Moving away from the 61-key format in favour of the more recent 37-key chassis we’ve become accustomed to with the likes of the Opsix, the KingKorg Neo was remarkably more expensive than its stablemates.

Luckily, Black Friday is here and Sweetwater has cut $200 off the price of a Neo bringing it down to a more respectable $799.

The original KingKorg was developed as a bit of a best-of-Korg’s history and released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Japanese giant. While we had our misgivings about the Neo, there was no denying the sound, build quality and accessible effects made it worthy of live performance.

However, we were less than enamoured by the price. At $999, it felt quite steep for a modelling keyboard of this ilk. This latest price drop at Sweetwater has us pondering the possibility of upping the overall review score.

One of the brighter lights in Korg’s 37-key digital synth range, the Modwave II, is also dropping in price for the holidays. Sweetwater originally made a saving of $100 on this reimagining of the immortal DW-8000 and for Black Friday, has lopped another $30 off. Not bad considering the module edition (without the keyboard) is still retailing at $749.

The good news doesn’t end there as you’ll also find $30 off the Minilogue XD and $10 off practically all Korg Volcas. Sadly, the Volca Sample 2 is the only model not receive a reduction but is already competitively priced.

10 years of the Korg Volca: Which is the best? Let's rank the range... - YouTube Watch On

Korg Minilogue XD: was US$679 now US$649 at Sweetwater Sound I still rate this analogue/digital hybrid synth as one of the best synths to come from Korg in recent years. It was already good value for money and an extra $30 should sway anyone hovering over that buy button.