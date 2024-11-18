“If I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals”: Ed Sheeran says he didn’t want to be on new Band Aid record

The new re-mixed version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? isn’t even out until next week, but it’s already run into trouble.

The new track, which mixes elements of the original, the 2004 and the most recent 2014 versions was announced last week. But one participant in the 2014 Band Aid is annoyed that Bob Geldof didn’t seek permission to re-use his vocals.

Writing on Instagram, Ed Sheeran said: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and if I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.”

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

Sheeran is referring there to Fuse ODG, the British-Ghanian rapper he collaborated with on the track Boa Me, and the person who, it seems, changed his mind about the issue of foreign aid and initiatives such as Band Aid.

Fuse was invited to take part in the 2014 track but refused. “I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa," he wrote. "While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity."

The rapper said he believed the likes of Band Aid "fuel pity rather than partnership", and that he wanted to "reclaim the narrative" by empowering Africans "to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism."

Over the weekend, Geldof defended the record against accusations of “recycling old Colonial tropes” in an article by Colin Alexander on New Zealand’s 1 News. "This little pop song has kept hundreds of thousands if not millions of people alive," he said.

"In fact, just today Band Aid has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to help those running from the mass slaughter in Sudan and enough cash to feed a further 8,000 children in the same affected areas of Ethiopia as 1984.”

"Those exhausted women who weren’t raped and killed and their panicked children and any male over 10 who survived the massacres and those 8,000 Tigrayan children will sleep safer, warmer and cared for tonight because of that miraculous little record. We wish that it were other but it isn’t. 'Colonial tropes', my arse."

It’s a debate that will doubtless run and run. In the meantime, the new Do They It’s Christmas? is released next Monday. A minimum of £5 will be donated to the Band Aid Trust when the single is sold on vinyl, £1.50 from each CD sale, and 50p when the single is downloaded in digital form.