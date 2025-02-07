Full Bucket Music takes on another rare vintage synth with Paralogy, its free plugin emulation of the Crumar Trilogy and Stratus

Full Bucket Music is seemingly on a mission to deliver more free plugin emulations of classic synths and drum machines than we know what to do with.

Having already recreated the Sequential DrumTraks, Lambda ES-50 and Korg PE-2000 - among many more - Full Bucket turns its attention to a pair of instruments from the somewhat lesser-known Italian synth-makers Crumar.

Full Bucket's Paralogy is an emulation of Crumar's Trilogy and Stratus, two quirky '80s synths that you don't hear all that much about, four decades on.

Released in 1981, the multitimbral Trilogy came before the Stratus; described as an "orchestral string synthesizer", its name was inspired by its tripartite architecture, which combined organ, string and synth sections that could be layered together. The slimmed-down Stratus dropped the string section, but like its bigger brother featured a dedicated VCF, VCA and envelope generator for each of its six voices.

While "closely simulating" the original hardware, Full Bucket has brought Trilogy and Stratus into the 21st-century with the addition of fully-fledged polyphony, comprehensive MIDI support and a couple of onboard effects.

While it's not the most versatile synth plugin you'll come across today, Paralogy is capable of producing an ample variety of pleasantly retro sounds that should pair nicely with the other instruments in Full Bucket's fast-growing collection of free plugins.

Paralogy is available in VST2/VST3/AU/CLAP/AAX formats for macOS and Windows.

Head to Full Bucket Music's website to download Paralogy or check out a demo video below.