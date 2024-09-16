"Don't be afraid of time travel - this is the way drum computers were handled more than 40 years ago!": Full Bucket Music drops free plugin emulation of Sequential's DrumTraks, the world's first MIDI-equipped drum machine

Full Bucket Music has been delivering free plugin emulations of rare and classic synths by the bucketload this year, and it looks like the developer has no plans to slow down, as it unveils an emulation of the Sequential Circuits DrumTraks drum machine.

The first MIDI-equipped, sample-based drum machine, DrumTraks was ahead of its time upon its release in the '80s. Back then, it was the only drum machine available that let you program volume and tuning individually for each of its sounds. Oh, how far we've come.

Full Bucket's emulation is DrumTraqs, which features the original factory samples found in DrumTraks, alongside some extra ROM samples. The plugin simulates the original Z80 chip found in the original drum machine, and - despite its lack of sequencer - recreates its endearingly clunky song and pattern-based workflow.

Tuning and levels for each of DrumTraq's fourteen sounds can also be adjusted individually, while each of its six channels can also be tweaked in volume or panned to create stereo drum patterns. It's also got MIDI CC support, along with SysEx and MIDI import and export, in case you want to load in patterns or patches from the original hardware.

"DrumTraqs is not intended to be the latest hot-stuff power drum plug-in with bells and whistles (although there are some bells), the most cunning AI-driven super- human composition assistance tool, nor the coolest mega spawn of those magical 80s sound machines," says Full Bucket on its website.

"Instead it is a faithful recreation of the original hardware with all its limitations and only a few extensions. Don't be afraid of time travel - this is the way drum computers were handled more than 40 years ago!"

Full Bucket Music DrumTraqs is available now in VST/VST3/CLAP/AU/AAX formats for macOS and Windows.

Find out more and download the plugin on Full Bucket's website.