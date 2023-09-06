Full Bucket Music releases another free plugin based on a Korg keyboard you probably haven't heard of

Lambda ES-50 Polyphonic Ensemble, anyone?

Full Bucket Music Ny
(Image credit: Full Bucket Music)

Full Bucket Music is continuing its run of lesser-known Korg synth emulations with the release of Ny. It’s a reboot of the Lambda ES-50 Polyphonic Ensemble from 1979, a preset machine that offered two categories of sounds.

First up, there were the Percussive tones - electric piano, clav, piano and ‘harmonics’ - while the so-called Ensemble sounds covered brass, organ, choir and string patches.

Ny promises to emulate the original hardware pretty closely, but ups the polyphony from 48 to 64 voices. You also get an emulation of the original analogue chorus effect.

You can download the plugin free of charge (or donate if you wish) via the Full Bucket Music website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/CLAP formats.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info