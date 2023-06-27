Full Bucket Music’s latest free plugin brings back the Crumar Bit One analogue polysynth

Released back in the mid-’80s, the Crumar Bit One was an Italian 6-voice analogue synth that was viewed at the time as a cut-price rival to the Roland Juno-106. It’s fair to say that it isn’t as well-remembered as that instrument, but Full Bucket Music is now attempting to bring the Bit One back into the public consciousness with the Bucket One, a free plugin emulation.

This is designed to closely resemble the original hardware, which means you get two oscillators with a choice of three waveforms (triangle, sawtooth, pulse) and an additional white noise generator. There’s also a self-resonating, four-pole low-pass filter and a VCA, both of which have ADSR envelopes. You’ll find a pair of LFOs, too.

Polyphony has been upped to 64 voices and there are now Split and Double modes. Micro-tuning is supported, there’s MIDI Learn, and the interface is resizable.

Coded in native C++, Bucket One promises high performance even on lower-spec systems, and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/Clap formats. Find out more and download it on the Full Bucket Music website.