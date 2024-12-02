Don't miss 5 of the best EQ plugin deals you should leap on before Cyber Monday is out!

EQing is one of those processes that can genuinely make-or-break a track, whether you're taming harsh frequencies to accentuating elements of a mix that you want to stand out. It's a vital part of the mixing process and - to our mind - the quality of the tools you have to hand genuinely does make a difference to the final result.



In this year's Cyber Monday plugin deals, some of these high-ranking industry standards are going for far less than usual, allowing those with more modest budgets the ability to caress their frequencies with the best of them. We're talking big savings from flagship plugins by the likes of FabFilter, Oeksound and Sonnox - all heavy hitters in the EQ-ing domain.



While some of the following offers are running for slightly longer than others, we recommend that, as you're here, you jump on these deals while they still stand. Your tracks will thank you.

1. Soundtheory Gullfoss

(Image credit: SoundTheory)

Taking its name from a waterfall in Iceland, Gullfoss (which means: 'golden falls’) has become a staple frequency-carver since its release back in 2018. A fully automatic EQ plugin for use on tracks, buses and mixes, Gullfoss uses smart algorithms to dig into any signal thrown at it, letting it smartly determine what issues need fixing.

It adjusts the frequency response of its filters a staggering 100 times a second to achieve the best possible results whilst minimising artefacts. Impressive stuff from the Soundtheory experts.



While Gullfoss's lack of knobs and fine-tuning controls might seem a little odd, once you realise that it doesn't actually need them (as the results typically sparkle) then you'll find it an ultra-comfortable, easy way to get your balance in check.



We said: "It soon becomes apparent that this thing really does work, doing an often incredible job of balancing instruments and mixes with total transparency."

Soundtheory Gullfoss: was £162 now £97.20 at soundtheory.com Gullfoss is an intelligent EQ plugin that forensically diagnoses what's going wrong in your mixes - and can correct those issues at will. It's a recommended pick-up.

2. FabFilter Pro-Q 3

(Image credit: FabFilter)

What more needs to be said about Pro-Q 3? FabFilter's EQ titan has become something of an omnipresent fixture in the toolkits of mixing engineers the world over.



Pro-Q 3 added to what was already a superb-sounding EQ with a handful of shining new features, the big draws being Dynamic mode and mid-side options on every one of its 24 bands, not to mention the ability to view the spectrum analysers for all running instances of the plugin, making it easy to identify any masking issues that inevitably crop up. It's a staple for a reason. Nab it while its going cheap!



We said: "Pro-Q 3 is a wonderful update to an (arguably) already class-leading equaliser. The best just got better."

FabFilter Pro-Q 3: was US$179 now US$134 at Sweetwater Sound A staple plugin for any EQ professional, FabFilter's Pro-Q 3 has a reputation for being the most precise and flavourful EQ tool you can buy. It's going for a low price for now, so you really should grab it before it goes up again.

3. Oeksound soothe2

(Image credit: Oeksound)

Nipping at Pro-Q 3's heels in terms of popularity, Oeksound‘s 'dynamic resonance suppressor' soothe2 applies a touch of spectral processing to detect harshness and frequency imbalances in the source signal, then counteracts it by automatically notching it out in real-time. Clever stuff.

The second version introduced 'Soft' mode, making its detection parameters less reactive and more nuanced in application, it also brought wider frequency range coverage (from 20Hz to 20kHz) and vaster EQ band parameters.



We said: "Improving on v1 in ease of use, adaptability and transparency, soothe2 is a dynamic EQ plugin that no producer should be without."

Oeksound soothe2: was US$209 now US$139 at Sweetwater Sound Oeksound's soothe2 is able to react to resonances like no other plugin on this list, and a quick peruse of its huge array of presets will both easily correct and enhance any typical track elements you can think of. This really is the special sauce.

4. Sonnox Claro

(Image credit: Sonnox)

Making what can be a super-involved process breathtakingly easy, Sonnox applied its insight and know-how into Claro - an EQ that gives real-time insights into how your various track elements interact.



Claro allows you to see exactly where frequency masking is taking place and leaves it up to you to correct it or not (depening on your taste). In that regard you can perhaps think of Claro as more of an EQ assistant; but one that will jump in and do the complex stuff should you want it to.

Sonnox Claro: was US$118.80 now US$22.73 at Plugin Boutique A fantastic deal on an intelligent and easy-to-use EQ that will point out where you're going wrong, and fix your problems without breaking a sweat. Sonnox has a wealth of experience in this field and Claro is built on their expert knowledge.

5. Brainworx bx_digital V3

(Image credit: Brainworx)

You can currently pick up the latest version of the world's first mid-side EQ plug-in, brainworx bx_digital and save a ridiculously big $269 on its original retail price. Like the other EQ's in this list, bx_digital V3 has become something of a byword for pro-sounding EQ results, extending the upper band range 40kHz to give extra breathing room to your tracks.

You can also get pretty forensic, with a Dynamic EQ module, proportional Q filters, and three notch filters per channel. We heartily recommend you grab it and give it a whirl. Just look at that discount…