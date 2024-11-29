I’m terrible at finishing tracks but Oeksound soothe2 has always been one of my go-to tools for polishing a mix and now it is $70 off at Sweetwater

At a glance (Image credit: Oeksound) 64-bit Resonance Suppressor with Automatic Detection - Mac/PC, VST, VST3, AU, AAX

We’ve all been there, you get to the point of mixing a track where you find yourself running out of steam. If like me, you have trouble finishing off your productions, then plugins like Oeksound’s soothe2 are just the thing for polishing those mixes and taming errant resonant frequencies with little effort.

Soothe2 analyses for problematic frequencies and tames them on the fly. While it works for clarifying vocal tracks, it’s also perfect for evening-out less-than-perfect recordings suffering from unwanted muddiness.

Oeksound soothe2 on sale at Sweetwater: save $70 on this essential plugin. This mixdown essential is an absolute must-have for any producer's arsenal, so don't miss out on getting $70 off, now just $139.

Aside from being an ideal tool to obtain tonal balance in your projects, Soothe2’s main USP, for my money, is that it is so easy to use. Striking that ideal balance between useful and time-saving.

Sweetwater has dropped the price on Oeksound soothe2 for Black Friday but for a limited time only. The dynamic resonance suppressor plugin has been dropped to just $139.

According to the retailer, the sale has four days left so you’ve not got long to take advantage of this fantastic offer.

