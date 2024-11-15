Korg’s PianoRec gives you a simple way to make high-quality recordings of your digital piano, and the built-in mic means that you can capture your voice, too

PianoRec: Overview - YouTube Watch On

Korg has released PianoRec, a dinky new product that’s designed to make it easy for you to record your digital piano performances to your phone.

Now, you might be doing this already - either by using your phone’s built-in mic or via an audio interface of some sort - but PianoRec both simplifies the process and promises better quality than you might be used to.

It works by taking a direct audio output from your piano - the default connector is a 3.5mm one, but you also get a 1/4-inch adapter in the box - and placing a USB connector on the other end. This is USB-A, but a USB-C connector adapter comes supplied.

For monitoring purposes, there’s also a built-in set of earphones, complete with microphone that enables you to capture the sound of your voice as you play (the mic has a mute switch if you don’t want it on).

The whole setup promises to be totally plug ‘n’ play, and if you own an iOS device you can also make use of the Korg EZ Rec app. This offers both stereo recording and video capture, but you can also use the device with any other recording app, or for streaming purposes.

The PianoRec costs £59/€70. Find out more on the Korg website.

