Korg’s PianoRec gives you a simple way to make high-quality recordings of your digital piano, and the built-in mic means that you can capture your voice, too
Plug ‘n’ play device is designed to simplify the whole process
Korg has released PianoRec, a dinky new product that’s designed to make it easy for you to record your digital piano performances to your phone.
Now, you might be doing this already - either by using your phone’s built-in mic or via an audio interface of some sort - but PianoRec both simplifies the process and promises better quality than you might be used to.
It works by taking a direct audio output from your piano - the default connector is a 3.5mm one, but you also get a 1/4-inch adapter in the box - and placing a USB connector on the other end. This is USB-A, but a USB-C connector adapter comes supplied.
For monitoring purposes, there’s also a built-in set of earphones, complete with microphone that enables you to capture the sound of your voice as you play (the mic has a mute switch if you don’t want it on).
The whole setup promises to be totally plug ‘n’ play, and if you own an iOS device you can also make use of the Korg EZ Rec app. This offers both stereo recording and video capture, but you can also use the device with any other recording app, or for streaming purposes.
The PianoRec costs £59/€70. Find out more on the Korg website.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
