Thomann’s huge Cyber Week sale has the biggest Black Friday discounts they’ve ever offered - up to 70% off PRS, Casio, Taylor, Alesis, Harley Benton and more

Why isolate your Black Friday music deals to a single day when you can make it a whole week of epic offers? That’s exactly the route Thomann has taken with its Cyber Week sale, which just launched and runs until the 2nd of December. With up to 70% off music gear and a whopping 803 products included , if you’re in the UK or Europe and you make music, this is the sale to shop this Black Friday.

It doesn’t matter what type of musician you are or what you play. There are great bargains to be had with these epic Thomann Black Friday deals, from guitar tuners to acoustic pianos and great gear from brands including Thomann’s own Harley Benton and music tech brands like Focusrite, Behringer and PreSonus.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade the guitar or you want to supercharge your home studio, there are bargains to be had. And if you spend over £149, your new purchase will be shipped for free.

If you’re unsure what to pick up, our buyer’s guides are full of expert gear recommendations, and we've also listed a few of our favourites from across the sale below.

Thomann: Cyber Week Sale

The German retail giant has just announced the launch of its Cyber Week sale, which features discounts of up to 70% off a host of music-making gear. You have until the 2nd of December to get involved.

First up, we have the stunning PRS SE DGT Gold Top, which is down from £775 to only £677. Featuring the classic combination of a rich mahogany back with a beautifully carved maple top, as well as a pair of seriously versatile DGT "S" humbuckers, this guitar sounds as good as it looks.

For drummers, we have one of our favourite compact and affordable e-kits, the Alesis Nitro Mesh, which is down to only £285, making it a great shout for first-time players. It's particularly good if you're short on space due to the compact design and features an awesome range of built-in sounds.

For piano players, we have spotted 11% off the gorgeous Casio AP-550. With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $154 off, you really can't go wrong.

With over 800 products on sale, there are simply too many great deals to list here, so we suggest heading over to the Thomann site and having a look for yourself - chances are, if there is a certain piece of music gear you are looking for, you'll find it on sale right now.

