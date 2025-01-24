NAMM 2025: StudioLogic’s new SL mk2 MIDI keyboards promise tight control of both the Numa Player 2 software and your favourite DAW

NAMM 2025: You’re probably already familiar with StudioLogic’s range of MIDI keyboards. The brand comes from Fatar, whose keyboards are the go-to keybeds for any manufacturer aiming to pull in the pros. Now we're set to see Studiologic heading to the next level, expanding beyond mere keyboard controllers by forging greater links with its own Numa Player software.

Yes, the new SL mk2 features the keyboard action you know and love and yes, of course, you can control any MIDI or USB-based musical gear your like. But SL mkII features a far greater bond to its own software platform, creating the kind of all-in-one that - the company hopes - makes music making even more productive.

Having first made the connection with the Numa X Piano, the SL mk2 goes one step further, delivering the kind of hardware/software physical/digital tie-in we’ve already seen from the likes of Native Instruments and Arturia with their Komplete Kontrol and KeyLab lines.

By offering a hardware controller that's perfectly tailored to work with a specific software platform StudioLogic aims to deliver the perfect way to play, plus all the sound engine and sound browsing you could need.

Rather than forcing players into the role of ‘negotiator’, aiming to find common ground between competing systems and protocols, StudioLogic is hoping that SL mk2-plus-Numa puts it all in one platform, delivering ease of use that could make it a great option for live performers in particular.

The rise of the hardware/software 'all in one'

Thus the SL mk2s feature Studiologic’s UX Logic control panel, first introduced with the Numa X Piano and which boasts a colour screen with knob encoders and DAW transport controls. On board you can store 100 different program setups, 24 program groups, and four programmable keyboard zones.

Its magic hardware/software connection comes via what StudioLogic is calling SL Link, the company’s own protocol for connecting to compatible apps, most specifically the bundled Numa Player 2 sound library, all browsable and easily editable from the keyboard itself. There's control support for Ableton Live, Apple Logic Pro and Steinberg Cubase, too, along with any other Mackie protocol compliant application.

And SL mk2 is no simple keyboard controller. There’s a full audio interface on board with a pair of audio outs and a headphone jack, plus USB-C, pedal jacks and a full set of MIDI ports. With MIDI 2.0 compatibility, of course.

Special mention to StudioLogic’s unusual choice of pitch and mod controls here, eschewing the more conventional wheels in favour of smaller, stubby sticks.

Meanwhile, out front, of course, there’s that famous Fatar keyboard action.

SL73 and SL88 both feature Fatar’s RP/110 keybeds. These high-end, weighted keyboards with hammer action deliver the playability that true players love, with robust portability and considerable weight saving.

However, if you want even more Fatar love, there’s the SL88GT, an even better spec’d 88-note variation version sporting Fatar’s TP/400 Wood – its top quality keybed. “It offers a playing experience remarkably close to that of an acoustic grand piano. From the precise hammer action to the timeless beauty of wooden keys, every detail is crafted to inspire and elevate your performance,” says StudioLogic.

StudioLogic’s SL mk2 arrives in March of this year with pricing for the 73, 88 and 88GT versions yet to be released.