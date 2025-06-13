MusicRadar deals of the week: My pick of Father's Day deals for musicians include $400 off the Polyend Play+, $200 off a Martin acoustic and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

First up is Guitar Center's Strum As You Are sale, featuring a jaw-dropping up to 35% off a fantastic selection of acoustic guitars. With legendary names like Martin, Taylor, Epiphone, Yamaha, and Breedlove in the mix, now’s the perfect time to make that dream flattop yours - what are you waiting for?

Next, we swing over to Sweetwater, where you can snag up to 60% off drum gear. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned rhythm master, this deal is music to your ears, featuring top brands like Tama, Roland, Gretsch, and Ludwig. It’s the ultimate chance to elevate your drumming game to the next level.

And for those who love a little character in their instruments, Musician's Friend has you covered with an incredible up to 70% off used gear! From guitars and amps to drums and DJ equipment, there’s a treasure trove of pre-loved gear just waiting for you.

Editor's picks

Alesis Strata Prime (expanded): was $4,998 now $4,499 at Sweetwater Sound The Alesis Strata Prime Expanded Electronic Drum Set is as extra as it sounds - ‘expanded’ relates to the additional tom and cymbal you get in the box. This version is a seven-piece kit with 6 cymbals (hi-hat inclusive), and a supremely powerful touchscreen module with an incredible library of BFD-derived sounds and kits. For us, this is the be-all end-all e-drumming solution, with I/O to die for. Usually $4,998, this premium piece of kit has a generous $499 discount over at Sweetwater right now.

Martin Special D: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Guitar Center The Martin Special D is, in our opinion, the perfect mid-range acoustic. The Special D is a limited edition version of the popular D-10 acoustic, which means all solid wood construction, mortis and tenon neck joint, as well as an ebony bridge and fingerboard. With a huge $200 reduction at Guitar Center, the price comes down well below the $1k mark, making it an exceptional value for money.

TrueFire All Access Annual Plan: was $249 now $99 at TrueFire We all love buying new gear, but investing in your actual playing will take you much further. This TrueFire All Access Annual Plan will give you measurable improvements in your guitar playing, and with a huge $150 off, it's amazing value for a year's worth of lessons. It's a great option if you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift too, as it can be delivered instantly.

Guitar Tricks: 65% off full access

This deal is a great last-minute gift for Father's Day, but it's also just a great deal in general if you want to improve your playing. With a massive saving on full access to the Guitar Tricks platform for 12 months, you'll be able to significantly upgrade your playing technique for relatively little money.

Polyend Play+: Save $400!

Far from your average sample-based device, the Playend Play+ offers endless possibilities for beat creation out of the box, and right now you can save a whopping $400 at reverb!

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: