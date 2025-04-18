MusicRadar deals of the week: I'm feeling this! Score an impressive £350 off the Fender DeLonge Starcaster, as well as hundreds off Epiphone, Gretsch, Gibson and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Hop into the Easter spirit with incredible deals at Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon! You can crack open huge discounts, like $600 off a sweet Gibson Les Paul, and enjoy 30% off Epiphone and Schecter guitars, along with 25% off Squier models. Plus, don’t miss out on a variety of new exclusive models.

Over at Sweetwater, the Keyboard Month sale is blossoming with savings! Enjoy up to 30% off keyboards, pianos, MIDI controllers, synthesizers, and much more. From Korg to Casio, Roland to Yamaha there is something for everyone in this sale.

For our friends in the UK and Europe, hop on over to Thomann for their Sweeter Than Chocolate Easter sale. With savings of up to 70% on a wide range of music gear and 372 items on sale, there’s plenty for everyone to indulge in, no matter which instrument you play.

US Editor's picks

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $799, now $649

Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Gretsch Guitars G2420T Streamliner: $499 , $399

Gretsch Streamliner guitars are stonking value at full retail price, so this deal at Guitar Center makes the G2420T unmissable. Nothing sounds like a Gretsch and this maple-bodied, Bigsby-rocking hollow-body nails that signature tone precisely, in no small part due to the wonderfully sonic BroadTron humbucking pickups. You know you've always wanted one…

Epiphone Dove Studio: Was $549, now $399

This stunning Epiphone Dove Studio in the limited-edition Alpine White finish is designed to turn heads and pull on the heartstrings with its drop-dead gorgeous looks and warm tone. Featuring a solid spruce top and Fishman Sonitone pickup system this is a bargain at only $399.

UK Editor's picks

Fender Tom DeLonge Starcaster: Save £350!

I'm feeling this! The Blink-182 frontman has once again teamed up with Fender to bring a slick pop-punk-flavour to this iconic offset semi-hollow and we absolutely love it. Save a whopping £350 at Andertons!

Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII: was £789 now £698 at Thomann The Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII is already sensational value for money at RRP considering what you get, so with a cool £91 discount it’s a lot of keyboard for a lot less in the Thomann sale. Combining the feel of a piano with the versatility of a software synthesizer , it’s got a wealth of controls to help with flexibility both in the studio and during performance, like 16 velocity sensitive pads, controls for your DAW , and rotary knobs and faders that give you complete control over your sounds. Read more: Arturia KeyLab 88 review

Universal Audio Volt 276 Studio Pack: was £288 now £235 at Thomann If you want to get into the recording game quickly and easily, this deal on the Universal Audio Volt 276 Studio Pack is the best - and cheapest - way you can do it right now. Featuring an audio interface , condenser microphone , and a pair of studio headphones , all you need to add is a computer and some talent to start making great quality recordings. I’ve reviewed a Volt interface and found it to be a powerful bit of kit that’s really well made, and gives you a nice software offering to get you off the mark.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: