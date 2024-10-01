Is this the end of wired audio? AlphaTheta launches the new wireless HDJ-F10 headphones for DJs
Can these ultra-low-latency, over-ear monitors replace your trusty old cans?
Pioneer DJ's parent company, AlphaTheta Corporation, is looking to further push the boundaries of wireless audio with the launch of the new HDJ-F10 headphones. The high-end cans utilise the company's SoundLink tech found in the Wave-Eight speaker system that was first announced at NAMM earlier this year.
Aimed at freeing DJs from the tethered traditions of wired audio, the HDJ-F10 are over-ear headphones that connect to the SoundLink HP-TX01 transmitter for 15ms ultra-low-latency audio monitoring, Bluetooth for standard listening, or wired when all else fails.
The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and capable of delivering 105dB max levels at a frequency range as low as 5Hz, all the way up to 30kHz. In Bluetooth mode, the headphones also benefit from active noise-cancelling and a battery life of up to 30 hours, or 9 hours with SoundLink.
This is not the first time we've seen a proprietry wireless monitoring system, with AlphaTheta following in the footsteps of AIAIAI and its TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones, but it does remain to be seen whether the tech will be a mainstay of DJ booths in the near future.
We have been lucky enough to check out the HDJ-F10s for testing and you can see how we got on with the wireless monitoring in our full review.
The HDJ-F10s are available in stores now for €439 / $389 / £369. The bundled HDJ-F10-TX option (with transmitter) will be available in Winter 2024 at €549 / $499 / £469 and the HP-TX01 transmitter will be sold separately for €129 / $129 /£109, also on sale in Winter 2024. Check out the AlphaTheta website for more information.
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.