Is this the end of wired audio? AlphaTheta launches the new wireless HDJ-F10 headphones for DJs

Pioneer DJ's parent company, AlphaTheta Corporation, is looking to further push the boundaries of wireless audio with the launch of the new HDJ-F10 headphones. The high-end cans utilise the company's SoundLink tech found in the Wave-Eight speaker system that was first announced at NAMM earlier this year.

Aimed at freeing DJs from the tethered traditions of wired audio, the HDJ-F10 are over-ear headphones that connect to the SoundLink HP-TX01 transmitter for 15ms ultra-low-latency audio monitoring, Bluetooth for standard listening, or wired when all else fails.

The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and capable of delivering 105dB max levels at a frequency range as low as 5Hz, all the way up to 30kHz. In Bluetooth mode, the headphones also benefit from active noise-cancelling and a battery life of up to 30 hours, or 9 hours with SoundLink.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

This is not the first time we've seen a proprietry wireless monitoring system, with AlphaTheta following in the footsteps of AIAIAI and its TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones, but it does remain to be seen whether the tech will be a mainstay of DJ booths in the near future.

We have been lucky enough to check out the HDJ-F10s for testing and you can see how we got on with the wireless monitoring in our full review.

The HDJ-F10s are available in stores now for €439 / $389 / £369. The bundled HDJ-F10-TX option (with transmitter) will be available in Winter 2024 at €549 / $499 / £469 and the HP-TX01 transmitter will be sold separately for €129 / $129 /£109, also on sale in Winter 2024. Check out the AlphaTheta website for more information.