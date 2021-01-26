Major and minor triad chord charts: root positions and inversions on a piano or MIDI keyboard

These charts show how to build every inversion of every major or minor triad you might encounter. Use them as a reference to dip into when needed. Get these chord shapes under your fingers and you’ll unlock the key to playing millions of songs in every possible key.

Every chord can be played with the notes in a different order to produce inversions, and three-note chords, or triads, are no exception. Since they contain three notes, you can play triads in three different ways, known as root position, first inversion and second inversion.

Major triads

(Click to enlarge) (Image credit: Future)

Minor triads