IGF Summer School 2011: book your place now!

The IGF's festival and summer school return to Cheltenham next month and tickets are still available.

From 23 July-5 August, some of the best players and tutors in rock, metal, blues, funk, jazz, fingerstyle and classical, will descend upon the University Of Gloucestershire's Park Campus for two-weeks of clinics, concerts and late night jam sessions.

Check out our previous announcement for a look at who's performing and teaching (including GT's very own Neville Marten and Jason Sidwell!), and go to IGF.org.uk to book your place.