Cheltenham Guitar Festival 2011: all the details

The International Guitar Foundation (IGF) festival and summer school returns to Cheltenham in July and August for another guitar bonanza.

From 23 July-5 August, some of the best players and tutors in rock, metal, blues, funk, jazz, fingerstyle and classical, will descend upon the University Of Gloucestershire's Park Campus for two-weeks of clinics, concerts and late night jam sessions.

High Voltage Rock Academy

Heading up the 'High Voltage Rock Academy' are rock and metal virtuosos Martin Goulding and Andy James.

Blues and slide 'Yoda' Matt Smith joins Denny Ilett and acoustic blues specialist Johnny Dickinson on the blues faculty. Dario Cortese is back by popular demand to teach Jazz and Beyond.

Progressive fingerstyle is hosted by modern fingerstyle exponent Rodney Branigan and features a rare teaching appearance from Andy McKee. While GT's very own Jason Sidwell brings the funk and Neville Marten's famous Mojo reforms for a series of unique performance based workshops.

Tickets

The Cheltenham Guitar Festival is a must-attend social and networking event in the guitar calendar - check out IGF.org.uk to book your place.