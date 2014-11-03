Huge Christmas Discounts!

This Christmas we're warming things up with our hottest ever subscription deals. Get the glossy print edition of Guitar Techniques delivered straight to your door every month with zero effort for only £58, saving up to 38% on the price you'd pay at the shops.

Or you can opt for Guitar Techniques' digital edition - available on your iPad and iPhone. Available instantly every month, you can save up to 31% and pay only £27 for a whole year's worth of issues.

Save up to 52% on a Guitar Techniques subscription this Christmas!

Or you can get the best of both worlds and subscribe to our complete print + digital package. Get the printed magazine delivered to your doormat every month AND get instant access on your iOS device for when you're on the move. This amazing bundle starts at £56 with an incredible 52% off the price it would cost to purchase both editions separately.

Everything you need is right here. Start reading today.