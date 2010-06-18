Friday Round-up: A week on Guitarist.co.uk

Five essential reads from the last week on Guitarist.co.uk…

1. Budda Superdrive amp - We got up close and personal with the Budda Superdrive Series II V-40 ahead of our review.

2. Win Sonisphere tickets - We're giving away a pair for the Knebworth festival. You could be seeing more great guitarists than you can shake a Strat at in July - including these three amigos from the national treasure that is Iron Maiden.

3. Fret-King announced its self-tuning guitar - and we played it.

4. Guitar-spotting at Download - We took at break from interviewing guitarists at the Download festival 2010 weekend to go and see what some of them were playing on the main stage.

5. E-SHOE - Plus a guitar and a high-heeled shoe, together at last.