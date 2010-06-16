Win Sonisphere tickets

Next month sees the second annual Sonisphere three-day rock festival descending on the hallowed pastures of Knebworth with Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Alice In Chains, Slayer, Alice Cooper, Motley Crue, Europe, Placebo, The Cult, Skunk Anansie, Iggy And The Stooges and may other great acts in tow. We've got a pair of weekend tickets to give away to it!

The festival runs between Friday 30 July - Sunday 1 August and also features Pendulum, Papa Roach, Fear Factory, Karnivool, Katatonia and Gary Numan. You can see the full line-up and buy tickets at the official Sonisphere UK site here.



© Robb D. Cohen./Retna Ltd./Corbis

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of weekend ticket plus a goody bag featuring DVDs and albums from some of the bands playing just e-mail your name and address under the subject line SONISPHERE to guitaristcomps@futurenet.com.

Closing date for entries is 4pm on 15 July 2010.



Prize includes camping at the festival but does not include transport.

Carousel image: © Friso Gentsch/epa/Corbis