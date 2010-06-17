Fret-King unveils self-tuning guitar

We saw the prototypes, we followed the development and now Fret-King has finally unveiled the Super-matic self-tuning guitar.

Designed by the UK's Trev Wilkinson and Auto Tuning Developments, the big talking point is his new ATD HT440 hardtail bridge. It uses a hex pickup and clever micro gears to tune automatically to either standard, open G, DADGAD and open D. You can also program in up to five settings of your own.

Simply select your desired tuning, strum all the strings and let the guitar take care of the rest. We tried it, and it works quickly and effectively. The bridge will also retrofit into a standard Stratocaster rout.

The rest of the guitar comprises a two-piece American alder body, bolt-on maple neck and Indian rosewood fingerboard, HSH pickup configuration using Wilkinson WHHBZ33 zebra humbuckers and a WHSM vintage voiced single coil.

See it in action:

The price is targeted for £1,299 to include a deluxe gigbag, and we'll be bringing you the first UK review as soon as we get one. See the video at www.fret-king.com and for more details call JHS 01132 865381.