Acoustic Avalon Acoustic Guitar Show This Weekend!

Acoustic Avalon, the UK's longest running acoustic guitar show is being held this year over the weekend of the 29-30 October - that's this weekend - and is shaping up to be one of its best.

The event it being held, as ever, at the Leicester Racecourse Conference Centre and promises a dazzling selection of the world's finest acoustic guitar makers and an inspiring line-up of acoustic guitar virtuosity and singer songwriter talent.

This year's impressive line up includes Thomas Leeb, Jacques Stotzem, Rob Lynch, Welsh guitar phenomenon Gareth Pearson, award winning songwriter Bruce Gaitsch and one of the UK's leading guitarists Stuart Ryan.

They will be joined by vocalist and number one selling songwriter Tricia McTeague, Steve Fairclough, Ukulele virtuoso Steven Sproat, and the classical delights of Yvonne Bloor.

Indeed the Saturday night triple-header concert promises to be quite an event. Firstly, the original and captivating Thomas Leeb will be joined by the fingerstyle magic of Jacques Stotzem. And if that's not enough, the pair will welcome US guitar guru Bruce Gaitsch, who has played, written, and produced for the likes of Richard Marx, Madonna, Celine Dion and Elton John, to join them on stage. Pre-booking for the concert is a must!

Making a special appearance at this year's event on the 29th will be George Lowden of Lowden guitars. George will be bringing a selection of rare and exotic woods, and discussing the tonal advantages in sound that these woods can produce. All of these woods feature highly in Lowden's new 50 series custom range of guitars. You can choose the timber for your next guitar with the master himself!

For those looking to buy, it's an unique opportunity for you to put together your 'fantasy guitar' shopping list and try them all in one single location. Visitors can also look forward to seeing a spectacular range of top guitar brands and manufacturers representing some of the finest acoustic guitars produced anywhere in the world. As well as the chance to win a brand new Takamine ETN10C acoustic guitar on each day!

There's something for everyone from beginner to professional artist and great prices too! The show is famous for its friendly atmosphere, with many visitors declaring it the highlight of their acoustic year. So don't miss it!

Tickets and further information available online from www.sheehans.com, or by phone on 0116 2557492.