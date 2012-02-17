Future Music Issue 250 On Sale Now

It's issue 250! Already! And it looks like this:

BIG NEWS: From issue 250 our Apple Newsstand edition comes COMPLETE with our video BUILT-IN. Get In The Studio With Nicky Romero right there in the app! PLUS inside there's a link to download all our samples, tutuorial files, audio examples and more! For the first time, digital FM really is everything in the magazine and DVD... Only on your iPad, cheaper and faster!

Got an iPad, iPhone or iPod? Go to Apple's Newsstand here. Got Android, or want to read on your Mac or PC desktop? Go to Zinio here. Single issues are yours for just £2.99!

Want to know more about our digital edition? Check out all the details here.

Need the physical mag? If you have any problem finding in a store you can buy the issue online here and have it sent to you. Check out our list of international stockists here, or you can subscribe and take advantage of the latest amazing print subscription offer here.

So what's in this issue?

Every year the globe's gear-makers get together at Anaheim, in California, USA and try and outdo each other for our entertainment. The result is piles and piles of new gear! Check out our pick of the NAMM gear starting on page 10 and the first review of the first on-trend product to make it to market, the incredible Moog Minitaur, on page 74.

ther highlights this issue include our vast guide to iOS apps, recognising that - like it or not - the iPad (and its brethren) are amazing tools for music-making. Check it out and get up to speed with the latest on page 26.

And finally special thanks to Nicky Romero and Roots Manuva for allowing us into their studios this month, and be sure to check out Nicky's great video on the DVD. Get a sneak preview below! Not bad for our 250th issue! Thanks for reading!