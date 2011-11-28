Future Music Issue 247 On Sale Now

Look out for this decidedly Christmassy front cover:

Remember, if you have any problem finding in a store you can buy the issue online here, check out our list of international stockists here, oror you can subscribe and take advantage of the latest amazing offer here.

And DON'T FORGET the magazine part is ALSO available on Apple's Newsstand here (if you're an iPad or iPhone owner) and Zinio here (if you're more of the desktop and Android persuasion). Yours for just £2.99!

We'd all like a mixing desk the size of a whale and the flexibility to fill countless tracks with limitless sounds but in reality not all studios are made that way. For years expert engineers have routed and grouped their sounds across costly mixing boards to make mixing a faster more efficient business. And the good news is that thanks to the modern DAW you can quickly and easily emulate these great-sounding, time-saving mix tricks in your home studio.

Our great Routing & Grouping feature will soon have you thinking and mixing like a pro. And as ever, be sure to check out the audio examples on the DVD.

Staying with the expert tuition, be sure to check out our Producing Great Vocals feature. It's packed with simple tricks that'll get your vocal tracks up to today's sky high standards. And our regular Logic, Live and Cubase tips give you the latest techniques to keep you one step ahead of the game.

Don't miss our review of Native Instrument's superb Maschine Mikro and there's just space to thank the brilliant and highly entertaining Dada Life for inviting us into their studio and the remarkable Plaid for doing likewise.

Want a cheeky sneak peak of our Dada Life feature. Check out the latest trailer below. Remember the full version is only available with the DVD with issue 247 of Future Music!