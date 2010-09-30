Future Music Issue 232 On Sale Now

Hit the street*. It's FM time!

There's nothing better than sticking your hand into the pocket of an old jacket and finding a tenner in there. Likewise the discovery that you can get a better sound simply by using the gear you already own in a new way is always a welcome find.

Take this month's cover feature. Discovering Distortion is all about embracing a part of your recording and mixing process that you normally go all out to avoid. Adding dirt to clean up your mix may sound bizarre, but listen to the DVD examples to hear how subtle grit can go a long way to achieving clarity and punch

Gearwise, we've got the amazing SEM from synth legend Tom Oberheim, while the massive review of the latest version of Komplete from Native Instruments starts on page 100. This month's artists cover all the bases with the hardware-heavy Joakim and the slick software studio of Kid Massive. Both, of course, get the full DVD video treatment too. And we're delighted to get Underworld back in the mag for their most techie talk ever.