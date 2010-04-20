Future Music 226 On Sale Today!

Yes! It's that time again. Issue 226 is in the shops today! [puts on shades, lights sparkler]











Our Mainroom Mixing: Elevators, Builds-Ups, Breakdowns & Drops feature is something that we´ve been working on for months now and it´s great to see it all come together. We guarantee that there´s a tip or a trick in there that´ll help lift your music to the next level and hopefully endear your tracks to a superstar DJ or two.





Alongside the great tips, it´s been a great month for new hardware with the Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010 being the place to play with the latest kit. Don't miss our pick of the bunch with some surprise new synths from the big guns at Korg and Roland.





Our In The Studio With this month has a Trance flavour as we visit Sean Tyas in Switzerland for an in-depth breakdown of how he makes his music. As ever, be sure to check out the accompanying video on DVD too and check out the trailer below for a taster of the goodness on board.





In our reviews zone we´ve the return of a classic: the world´s first review of Moog´s Taurus 3, probably the ballsiest, bassiest synth ever made. Find out if it lives up to the legend!





And are you following us on Twitter yet? Why not? We´re @futuremusicmag. Come join our (celebrity laden) throng. Cheers!









Another packed issue! And if you're in any danger of not finding a copy you can:



A) Email us at futuremusic@futurenet.co.uk and tell us where you expected to see one (and we'll have words with our excellent circulation department and Mr Newsagent sharpish). Or...



B) Head to myfavouritemagazines.com and secure a copy via our online store there. (Go 'Music', 'Future Music', 'Buy A Back Issue' and go for 'May 2010'.)