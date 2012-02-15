PreSonus prizes worth £2354 to be won!

For Computer Music 175's competition, we're giving away £2354 of incredible prizes from PreSonus.

TWO main prize winners will each receive one of PreSonus' flagship AudioBox 1818VSL USB audio interfaces (£489), plus a copy of Studio One 2 Professional (£309), which is reviewed in CM175, receiving a mighty 9/10 score.

One runner-up will take home Studio One 2 Professional and the FireStudio Mobile Studio package (£449), which includes the FireStudio Mobileinterface, headphones, two mics and XLR cables.

The deadline is 7 March 2012.