Issue 327 of Future Music is on sale now

Tutorials and lessons can be great for improving your productions skills, but sometimes you can’t beat a bit of music making advice from those people who are already out there putting their skills to use – the artist themselves. To kick of 2018, FM collate a cross-section of some of the most exciting and innovative producers working today, from scene stalwarts like MK and Ellen Allien to breakthrough acts like Throttle and Project Pablo, and taking in innovators including James Holden and Emika.

Be sure to head to filesilo.co.uk to grab the bumper crops of accompanying videos, including an exclusive documentary with Emika, a track breakdown from London producer Femme and a host of video Q&As.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s cover disc content from our new, improved download service at: filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Emika – Following several albums of acclaimed electronics, Berlin based producer Emika returned to her classical roots to compose a symphony, Melanfonie. Find out how it came together in our exclusive interview and video documentary

MK – House icon Marc Kinchen invites us into his production lair to share his ten essential studio tips

James Holden – The Border Community boss talks about the challenges of taking his modular-driven music into the live sphere with his new band The Animal Spirits

65daysofstatic – The forward-thinking UK band talk about blending guitars and electronics and embracing generative music making

The Track: Femme – The London-based producer invites us into her studio to watch her break down her wonky synth-pop cut, Angel

Interviews – Get in-depth insight and essential advice from Patrice Bäumel, Ellen Allien, Lapalux, Umfang, Project Pablo, Purple Disco Machine, Iglooghost, Throttle, SQL, Kevin McKay and Visionist

Classic Album – Caspa breaks down his dubstep classic Everybody’s Talking, Nobody’s Listening!

Technique

Producer’s Guide to Reason 10 – We delve into the capabilities of the new synths included with Propellerhead’s DAW

Modular Monthly – Rhythmic bursts with Noise Engineering’s Variatic Erumption

Toolkit – Unleash the power of MIDI effects and arpeggiators

Reviews

Roland Boutique SH-01A

Elektron Octatrack MkII

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3

SPL Crimson 3

Nord Piano 3

And more...

Samples

D&B Essentials – A selection of loops, drum hits, FX, beats and multis, designed to give you that classic drum & bass sound

Jazz Keyboards – We break out some classic organs and EPs for a pack of chords, riffs and basslines with a laidback jazzy hue

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB+ of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!