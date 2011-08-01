GarageBand: The Ultimate Guide on sale now!

GarageBand: The Ultimate Guide contains a massive collection of tutorials, tips and advice for users of Apple's entry-level Mac music making software. Whatever your previous GarageBand experience, it'll help you to improve your skills.

GarageBand: The Ultimate Guide is packed full of step-by-step walkthroughs. These show you how to do everything from making music with GarageBand's loops and Software Instruments through to recording and processing guitars and vocals.

There's plenty for the more advanced user, too: learn how to give your tracks that pro finish, and how to recreate the sounds that you'll hear on today's hit records. All your GarageBand questions are answered in the Help section, and there's even a massive guide to using GarageBand for iPad.

Plus, the accompanying CD contains 431 pro Apple Loops from Loopmasters and Time+Space and all the audio files you'll need to follow the tutorials.

GarageBand: The Ultimate Guide is available online now at http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/garageband/ and in shops priced at £7.99.