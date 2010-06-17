Exclusive Soundation Studio offer for CM readers

Soundation Studio, the online music making app, is giving readers of Computer Music a special offer of four sound sets and an AudioLocker with 100MB to store and import your own samples into Soundation Studio.

Soundation Studio is a sequencer that works directly from your web browser, which includes 400 drag n drop loops, 11 real time effects and 3 virtual synths, a drum machine and a sample player with 5 virtual instruments. You can save your work to your desktop as a wave file or publish to web as an mp3 file. Click here for instructions on how to take advantage of the offer.