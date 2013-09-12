Computer Music issue 196 - Logic Pro X: The CM Guide - Autumn 2013

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

APPLE NEWSSTAND (iPad/iPhone)

GOOGLE PLAY (Android, Chrome for PC/Mac)

ZINIO (PC, Mac, Android,iPad)

PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video* and more - see downloads FAQ.(*Producer Masterclass in-studio videos only included with print and Apple Newsstand editions)



LOGIC PRO X - MAIN FEATURE

The amazing update to Apple's flagship DAW is stuffed with powerful new features - get the most out of them right now with our expert guide,including almost FIFTY MINUTES of tutorial videos!



You'll learn about:

Making beats with Drummer and Drum Kit Designer

Programming patches in Retro Synth

Layering bass using Track Stacks

Exploring the new MIDI Arpeggiator

Fixing vocal tuning and getting creative with Flex Pitch

Dialling in killer tones with Bass Amp Designer

…And much more besides.



Check out this sample video from the article:

DRUMSOUND & BASSLINE SMITHIN-STUDIO VIDEO

The legendary drum 'n' bass outfit invite us into their studio for a very special Producer Masterclass video - see them recreate their 2011 DnB banger Closefrom scratch!

FREE WARMING PLUGIN

Get sweet valve-style saturation and tonal shaping with PreMix CM! This pro-quality plugin for PC/Mac has been created exclusively for Computer Music by Kuassa - you can't get it anywhere else. Check out the full feature list.



2800 SAMPLES

Modular Mayhem : 900 meticulously sampled analogue synth loops and multisamples

: 900 meticulously sampled analogue synth loops and multisamples Bonus Classic Dub samples: 1900 deep sounds from the CM archives



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Build a House Track : Make a complete track with the CM Plugins included with the magazine! - PLUS 5 VIDEOS

: Make a complete track with the CM Plugins included with the magazine! - PLUS 5 VIDEOS Sort Your Samples : Get a grip on your sample library and make tracks faster than ever

: Get a grip on your sample library and make tracks faster than ever Cubasis - The CM Guide : Turn your iPad into a mini studio with Steinberg's iOS DAW

: Turn your iPad into a mini studio with Steinberg's iOS DAW PreMix CM : How to use this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO

: How to use this issue's fantastic plugin giveaway - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Minor scales : Natural and harmonic minor explained - PLUS VIDEO

: Natural and harmonic minor explained - PLUS VIDEO PLUS lots more tutorials

INTERVIEWS

Nightmares On Wax : Chillout king George Evelyn on his new studio and his "live-meets-digital" sound

: Chillout king George Evelyn on his new studio and his "live-meets-digital" sound Photosounder : Exclusive chat with the DSP mastermind behind the sound-meets-sight software

: Exclusive chat with the DSP mastermind behind the sound-meets-sight software Jack Beats: The genre-defying duo dish the dirt on the five bits of software they couldn't live without

REVIEWS

Vengeance-Sound Phalanx

Livid Instruments Base

Steinberg HALion 5

Arturia MiniLab

Plogue Chipcrusher

Zynaptiq Unfilter

Sinevibes Malfunction

axisplugins Match EQ

PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS

30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm196 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks