Computer Music 167, August issue – on sale now!

COVER FEATURE
Virtual Vocals
• Who needs a real singer these days? Discover how to synthesise dialogue from scratch, create convincing choirs and more, all in our step-by-step guide.
ON THE 7.6GB DISC
• 913 Vengeance-Sound samples: Bangin', pro-quality sounds from this legendary sample company
• Kong Audio CM ChineeGuZheng Classic: Brilliant Chinese zither ROMpler for PC VST
• 1662 Future Drums samples: Monster hits from a multitude of sources, including classic hardware
• Toddla T Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
IN THE MAG
• Droning on: Sustained sound used to maximum effect
• Making reggae grooves: Create spot-on riddims entirely in software
• The CM guide to iOS MIDI: Get a handle on CoreMIDI with our guide
• Producing DJ mixes in Ableton Live: Just what it says!
• CM Focus: Liquid DnB
• Photek interview
• Round-up: Algorithmic reverb plug-ins
• Reviews: Rob Papen Punch - 2CAudio Breeze - FabFilter Pro-G - Universal Audio Lexicon 224 - Sonimus Satson - Scuffham Amps S-Gear - PSP Audioware oldTimer ME - and more
