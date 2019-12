If you make dubstep, DnB, electro or any style of filthy bass music, you owe it to yourself to check out our video showcasing the exclusive Deckscar & Bill Posters sample pack that's free exclusively with CM178.

The pair are about to drop their debut releases on Cutline's NSFW label, and this is your chance to get your hands on 800 of their awesome beats, bass, FX, chords, arpeggios and more!

You can find more info on CM178 here, and hear the lads' block rocking beats here and here.