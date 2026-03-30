“You really can’t ask us what song to play. We have so many. So we just asked management, and they said 'first song, first album'”: Rush just made their live comeback with new drummer Anika Nilles by going right back to the beginning
“Also, it’s the only song we know how to play," jokes Alex Lifeson
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Rush performed for the first time in over a decade last night when they opened the Juno Awards ceremony in Hamilton, Ontario.
And the trio – Alex Lifeson, a visibly-delighted Geddy Lee and new drummer Anika Nilles - decided to play Finding My Way, the opening track from their self -itled 1974 debut album. Whilst they played, old images of the band, including the late Neil Peart, were flashed up behind them.
Asked about the song choice afterwards, Lee said: “You really can’t ask us what song to play. If we have to choose one song, it’s almost impossible. We have so many. So we just asked management, and they said 'first song, first album.'”Article continues below
Alex Lifeson added, sardonically: “Also, it’s the only song we know how to play.”
The Junos are the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys and so were the biggest domestic stage possible to launch Rush’s comeback, ahead of their upcoming Fifty Something world tour. The tour kicks off in Inglewood, California on 7 June, with dates going through into next year, winding up in Helsinki on 10 April, 2027.
Last night’s performance was also notable for being their first gig with Anika Nilles as replacement drummer for the late, great Neil Peart. A tough gig, undoubtedly. But Nilles put to bed any doubts she wouldn't be up to filling Peart's ample shoes with some style, and the YouTube comments from fans were full of compliments.
One fan wrote: “Congrats Anika, not only were you absolutely awesome but you’re now officially one of the most important women in Rock ‘n Roll history!” whilst another said: “She is a world-class drummer.”
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Another wrote: “Neil's looking down and he's smiling ... beautiful job, Anika.”
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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