“Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music”: Miley Cyrus reunites two members of Fleetwood Mac on her new single having previously collaborated with Stevie Nicks

While the chances of the remaining members of Fleetwood Mac reuniting remain slim, Miley Cyrus has scored something of a coup by getting both Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham to appear on her new single, Secrets.

The track is taken from the deluxe version of Cyrus’s 2025 album, Something Beautiful (released today, 19 September) and features Fleetwood on drums and Buckingham on electric guitar. The expanded album also includes a track called Lockdown, that features David Byrne.

Cyrus says that intention with Secrets was to extend an olive branch to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” she wrote on Instagram. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.

“Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.”

Miley Cyrus - Secrets (Official Video) ft. Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood - YouTube Watch On

This isn’t the first time that Cyrus has collaborated with a member of Fleetwood Mac. Back in 2020, she released Edge Of Midnight, a song that mashed together her own hit Midnight Sky with Stevie Nicks’ 1981 hit Edge Of Seventeen.

What’s more, this is actually a double release day for Lindsey Buckingham, as the reissue of Buckingham Nicks, his and Stevie Nicks’ 1973 pre-Fleetwood Mac project, has also landed.

“[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” Buckingham says in the album’s new liner notes.

“It stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.”