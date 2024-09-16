“An incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being”: Family and friends mourn Tito Jackson

Tito Jackson, one of the founder members of the Jackson 5 has died, aged 70.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll posted on Instagram late on Sunday. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

At the time of writing the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, family friend and Jackson’s former manager Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that he believed that Jackson had suffered a heart attack on a drive between New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson, Tito was the third of the nine Jackson children. Compared to some of his siblings, Tito was somewhat shy and retiring. Whilst his brothers and younger sister Janet launched solo careers, Tito would wait until 2016 to release a solo album, Tito Time. He claimed that he wanted to step back from fame’s frontline and focus on raising TJ, Taj and Taryll, who would later form their own group, 3T.

Tito Jackson performs 'Get It Baby' - YouTube Watch On

Tito was still working up until last week. Indeed, together with his brothers Marlon and Jackie had played a gig in Munich last week, where he had visited a memorial to their brother Michael.

Writing on Facebook he said: "Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Formed in 1964 – Tito reputedly was the one who insisted that he and his brothers should from a group – the Jackson 5 signed to Motown in 1969 and quickly became the label’s biggest selling artists, with a succession of huge hits including I Want You Back, ABC and The Love You Save.

The Jackson 5 "The Love You Save" on The Ed Sullivan Show - YouTube Watch On

The group signed to Epic in 1975 though Jermaine, who had married Berry Gordy’s daughter, opted to stay at Motown and left the group, which subsequently became the Jacksons. Success continued until Michael left the group after the group’s Victory album in 1984. After one final studio album 1989’s 2300 Jackson Street, which saw Jermaine reunite with the remaining three, the Jacksons were laid to rest as a recording unit. Tito concentrated on raising his sons, though in recent years he had revived his career as a blues musician alongside occasional live reunions with his surviving brothers.