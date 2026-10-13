“A master-quality listening experience that captures the full dynamics of the recording”: Forget vinyl and CD revivals – Joni Mitchell’s Court and Spark has just been reissued on reel-to-reel tape

We’ve had the vinyl, cassette and CD revivals, but we’ll admit that we weren’t quite ready for the second coming of reel-to-reel tape. There’s definitely some buzz (or maybe even some hiss) around the format, though, because it’s been confirmed that Joni Mitchell’s Court and Spark is getting the R2R reissue treatment.

Duplicated in real-time from a 1:1 copy of the original stereo master tape, this is said to deliver “a master-quality listening experience that captures the full dynamics of the recording.” The 15 ips, half-track 1/4-inch tape is produced to the IEC equalization standard on premium RTM LPR90 tape stock and stored on a 10.5-inch metal reel.

Only 350 copies have been made, and it should go without saying that you’ll also need a compatible tape machine if you want to play one of them.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

This could be a pretty desirable item for the Joni Mitchell obsessive, particularly as Court and Spark remains one of her finest albums. Released in 1974, it’s often viewed as the record on which she started to fully embrace her love of jazz; she was aided and abetted by LA Express, a jazz-fusion group that featured Max Bennett (bass guitar), Larry Carlton (electric guitar), Joe Sample (electric piano), John Guerin (drums, percussion) and bandleader Tom Scott.

The result was Mitchell’s highest-charting LP, while Help Me became her only Top 10 single. Mitchell and Tom Scott also won a Grammy for their arrangement work on the beautifully complex Down to You.

Down To You (2022 Remaster) - YouTube Watch On

Despite digital recording technology offering far more convenience and flexibility, reel-to-reel tape is still viewed as a sonic gold standard by many music makers, who seek to emulate its warmth and character using emulation plugins.

The Court and Spark reel-to-reel reissue comes via Rhino High Fidelity, which has previously released albums by Black Sabbath, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Van Morrison, Fleetwood Mac, ZZ Top, Yes and T Rex in the format. At $300, it’s certainly a luxury item, but we’re pretty sure 350 analogue-loving Joni aficionados will consider that a price worth paying.