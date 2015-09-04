MusicRadar basics: home studio part 7 - adding effects

MusicRadar has teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher to put together the perfect introduction to making music in a computer-based home studio.

All you need to make great music is our 10-part video series, a computer and some software. (Did you know that you can get a 30-day trial version of Cubase Elements 8 for free here?)

Read more: Steinberg AXR4

Episode 7 introduces you to the concept of effects, and explains how you can use them in your mix. Discover reverbs, delays, ambient effects and more, and learn how and where to use your DAW's arsenal of effects ammo.

Enjoy the MusicRadar basics: home studio series so far here and be sure to check back on Friday for the next instalment.