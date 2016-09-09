Learn how to play 12 essential chords on your keyboard

You might not be much of a keyboard player, but whatever style of music it is you make, if you know some basic chords (and how to play them) then you'll be at a big advantage when you're creating tracks in your DAW.
What follows is a guide to some of the most commonly used chords, including examples of how each one is played on a keyboard. Intervals are given in a numerical format - you can assume they are the 'major' or 'perfect' varieties unless modified with a preceding flat, making them minor or diminished intervals.
For a complete guide to chords and scales, check out issue 234 of Computer Music, which is on sale now.