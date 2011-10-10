Free music software round-up: Week 97

Free music software

Three new takes on existing music making concepts have emerged in the past couple of weeks, and because these plug-ins are free, there's no reason not to give them a whirl. Read on to find out more.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Xoxos pink vst

Xoxos Pink VST

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

It might not be the most rock 'n' roll colour, but this new guitar amp sim gives you 10 shaping options and an additional second gain stage for further tone-crafting flexibility. The ZIP file includes both mono and stereo versions so you can take your pick.

Sensomusic homing pad

Sensomusic Homing Pad

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

An inventive drum sampler that enables you to create grooves by drawing a line with your mouse or finger (the plug-in is touchscreen-compatible). Samples can be dragged and dropped to change the sounds, and you can also adjust their global pitch, length and more.

Brain control tunefish

Brain Control Tunefish

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

First developed for the demo scene, this "very tiny" virtual analogue synth uses a spline-based oscillator that can be dynamically configured. There's also a noise generator, filters, two ADSRs and the same number of LFOs. Effects and a modulation matrix are here too.