Free music software round-up: Week 91

free music software

New synth and effects plug-ins continue to flow forth from the freeware fraternity, as you're about to discover. There are new designs and emulations - the common theme is that you won't have to pay for any of them.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

monoklon

Minimal Fabrik Monoklon

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Korg's monotron is a fairly inexpensive hardware synth, but here's a software version that won't cost you a bean. It comes with an oscillator, LFO and filter, plus a virtual ribbon controller.

Izonin stargate

Izonin Stargate

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

To quote the developer, this new 'supersaw synth' is ugly, free and has no FX or filters and is Windows-only. That disarmingly honest description alone makes us want to try it out, and with just a few controls, it should certainly have simplicity on its side.

Fsynthz.com hoar

Fsynthz.com Hoar

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A curiously named string machine that promises to be 'bright and sharp sounding'. Thanks to its modulated filtering, it's also said to be capable of producing synth FX sounds. Other features include a phrase arpeggiator and up to 16x unison per voice.

Stw-audio reflexfree

Stw-audio REFLEXfree

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

A cross between a delay and a reverb unit, this new 'ambience generator' can recreate everything from small rooms to endless reverberation. Modulation options enable you to create extra width. Check out the demo movie to see and hear it in action.

Distorque plusdistortion

Distorque Plusdistortion

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This stompbox-style effect emulates the MXR Distortion+ and offers just a couple of top panel controls. However, open up the Tweak menu and you'll find an additional page of buttons and sliders, giving you more in the way of tone-shaping flexibility.

Benjamin rosseaux br808

Benjamin Rosseaux BR808

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This new free synth is currently in beta, and sports eight oscillators (each of which can access a wide range of waveforms), eight ADSRs, eight freedrawn envelopes, eight LFOs and eight filters. Effects are also part of the package, and there's a modulation matrix.

ProXL probagate

ProXL ProbaGate

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This newly-free probability-driven gate effect enables you to enter a pattern and then use probability sliders to set the chance of occurrence (at 100% the gate works like a standard one). There are 32 steps per pattern, different operating speeds and the option to set left and right channels independently. ProXL's VSTNotes has also been set free.