Free music software round-up: Week 78

free music software

The end of January is always a tight time as far as money's concerned, but don't worry: we've got five potential refreshers for your music making setup that won't cost a penny.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

vladg/sound molot

vladg/sound Molot

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This compressor promises to deliver an "aggressive hammering sound," which its developer says makes it suitable for rock drums and bass. It can be employed on individual tracks or busses and is kitted out to look like something to look from the USSR military - you can even change the knob labelling into Russian if you want the full effect.

Marvin vst tromine gt

Marvin VST Tromine GT

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If you somehow don't yet own a Roland TR-808 drum machine emulation here's another free one to consider. It gives you 16 sounds, nine outputs and support for automation and MIDI control. As for the sound… well, that's 808-esque, obviously…

Vetrixmusic vstron

Vetrixmusic VSTron

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This plug-in was inspired by Korg's monotron and is specifically designed to help you create special FX sounds (lasers, sweeps, bleeps etc). To this end it includes an oscillator, filter and main envelope, while a further two envelopes and two LFOs are supplied for modulation purposes and there are also some built-in effects.

DDMF iieq

DDMF IIEQ

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

This 10-band EQ was previously Windows only but is now available for Mac, too. Bands 1 and 10 are low and high-shelf filters respectively, while all the other bands are peak filters. You can toggle each band on or off by clicking its green button.

Diamond synths subliminal

Diamond Synths Subliminal

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Designed for creating "rich and vibrant" bass sounds, this two-oscillator synth has drawable envelopes for its amps and LFOs. There's also a wetness option for each oscillator (with wet, intensity and rate knobs) which, when applied, is said to give your bass sound "an intriguing feel". Subliminal is being distributed via a pay-what-you-want system.