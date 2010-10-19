Free music software round-up: Week 67

Free music software

After defending ourselves against accusations of PC bias last time out, we're pleased to be able to report that we have not one, not two, but three Mac compatible plug-ins this week.

There's plenty for Windows users too, not least a guitar instrument that previously cost $69.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

IK sampletank free

IK Multimedia SampleTank Free

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

IK has not only revived SampleTank Free, it's improved it. It now offers the full functionality of the SampleTank 2.5 engine and comes with a 500MB sound library that delivers 200 sounds. You can also import your own samples and there's compatibility with the SampleTank expansions. And yes - it works on the Mac!

Sonimus soneq

Sonimus SonEQ 1.1

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

This may be just a point release update, but one of the things that it adds is Mac support, so we're happy to take it. SonEQ is a 3-band EQ (bass, middle and treble) that also sports its own preamp section. The GUI has been changed for this version, and bugs have been fixed.

CutterMusic revitar 2.0

CutterMusic Revitar 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Previously available for $69, CutterMusic has now made this virtual guitar instrument available for free (you can also download the source code). Its physical modelling engine is said to be capable of emulating a wide range of guitars, and features Pick, String and Body components.

Venusonfurs xage

Venusonfurs Xage

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is a sequenced low-pass filter that tweaks the cutoff and resonance in cycles of eight steps. You can adjust the tempo, and a wetness knob is also supplied. The tempo can be synced to host, and there's also a randomise option.

acid rack

acid.milch&honig Acid Rack 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

acid.milch&honig has updated its virtual analogue synth, claiming that it's been "completely reworked". It comes with a couple of oscillators, a multimode filter, three envelopes, two LFOs, a host-synced arpeggiator and two 'random' generators. The free version is limited to five voices of polyphony: the full one costs $25.

phasor

Soundhack +phasor

Platform/format: Mac/VST Download

You wait weeks for a single new piece of free Mac music software, and then… well, you know the rest. Believe it people: +phasor is a phase shifter with a quirky little interface. On the downside, it's currently VST only, though AU/RTAS and Windows versions are said to be in the pipeline.