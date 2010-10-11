Free music software round-up: Week 66

Free music software

Prepare to flex that download finger once more as we bring you another round of music-making freebies. Sadly, once again only Windows users are catered for; we've been accused of PC bias recently, but we can only cover what's out there, and unfortunately, new free Mac software is a touch thin on the ground at the moment.

That said, Apple users can always check out the 13 best free VST plug-ins in the world today, as many of these are OS X compatible.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

whiteLABEL bolsterisers

whiteLABEL bolsterisers

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Described, curiously, as a set of "naïve dynamics plug-ins", this new collection features a softknee RMS compressor, hardknee peak compressor, hardknee booster, softknee booster and side-channel hybrid. If you want them in stereo you'll have to pay £15 each, but the mono versions are free.

Bayen arex 2011

Bayen AREX 2011

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This emulation of Yamaha's '80s-era RX11 drum machine features 16 pads, 29 samples and 12 individual/group outputs. It's 16-part multitimbral and comes with RX11 MIDI swing templates and 55 demo patterns. Did we mention that it looks a lot like the original hardware too?

WOK TenC and 100CC

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Two more tasty morsels from WOK, both of which were inspired by 10cc. Just one knob is all you need to create "deep ambient spaces and choirs": TenC is designed for chorus, while 100CC gives you chorus ambience sounds. If you're 'not in love' with these plug-ins soon, we'd be very surprised. Sorry.

WOK simparp

WOK SimpArp

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The clue, as is so often the case, is in the title. This is a simple arpeggiator that can be used with your synths and offers such features as host sync, shuffle and adjustable note length/velocity. WOK will be releasing a more sophisticated dual-arpeggiator plug-in, D-ARP, soon.