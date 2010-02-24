Free music software round-up: Week 42

Free music software 42

Some promising stuff this week, starting with a free matrix step-sequencing plug-in that bears a resemblance to a certain iconic Yamaha instrument.

As you scan through the rest of the menu you'll also encounter a synth designed for trance lovers, a filter, a guitar amp suite and a crosstalk cancellation plug-in.

WOK blip2000

WOK Blip2000

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Inspired by the likes of the Bliptronic 5000 and Tenori-on, this matrix-style step sequencer has a MIDI Out, so can be used to trigger any of your favourite sound sources (sequences can be saved as VST plug-in presets). You can download and use it for free, though you will be nagged for a donation until you make one.

Maik menz trancedrive

Maik Menz TranceDrive

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This trance orientated synth was originally designed to be submitted to KVR's Developer Challenge, but this developer says he forgot to enter it. He's found it down the back of the sofa now, though: to give you the brief overview, TranceDrive has "built-in supersaw oscillators for really fat synths and pads, harsh filters, a trancegate and a huge reverb effect".

Brainworx bx cleansweep

Brainworx bx_cleansweep V2

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

This is an updated version of Brainworx's high- and low-pass filter that features what the developer calls 'Anti Crush Technology'. The filter comes from the company's bx_digital 2 mastering EQ, and Brainworx reckons that this plug-in should be the first one in every mix channel so that you can remove any unwanted high- and low-end material.

AcmeBarGig shred 1 suite

AcmeBarGig Shred 1 Suite

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Six amp heads are brought together in this guitarists' bundle, and are said to be capable of creating everything "from warm, sweet, clean tones to hair-raising metal thunder". What's more, elements of each head can be combined as you wish, and effects are included, too.

Weldroid ambio one

Weldroid ambio.one

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This crosstalk cancellation plug-in is based on the RACE algorithm that was developed by the Ambiophonic Institute. You can find out more about ambiophonics on their website, and you can learn more about how to get the most out of the plug-in by consulting its online help files.

