Free music software round-up: Week 40

After a slow start to 2010, it looks like the world's free music software developers are getting back down to some serious work, as the past week has witnessed a good number of updates and releases.

It's an even split of synths and effects in the line-up: three of each.

Heather

Cos&FX Heather

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This new 2-oscillator synth uses both additive and subtractive elements to create its sounds and also sports two low-pass filters and two LFOs. The chap who built it believes Heather to be capable of producing cutting basses, large screechy sweeping pads, leads and sci-fi sound effects.

Eddie vs heaven

AuraPlug EddieVsHeaven

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Described as a "freetortion" effect, EddieVsHeaven is trumpeted as "a complete guitar rig in stompbox form". So, it features distortion, amp and cab emulations and can be tweaked with Level, Drive, Low, Middle and High controls. There's also the intriguing Eddielizer switch to contemplate.

Modutron

Synthgeek sg-modutron mini

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This single-oscillator synth is said to be capable of tracking pitch, though sounds often change across the keyboard and, sometimes, you may found that keys produce no sounds at all. This being the case, it's probably something you'd experiment with rather than rely on.

Freeverb

SinusWeb FreeverbToo 1.7

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

The name should be enough to alert you to the fact that this "studio quality reverb" costs nothing, and it's just been updated to version 1.7. Additions to the feature set include VST 2 compatibility, support for high sample rates and GUI optimisations. There's a PDF manual now, too.

Wok pch-1 chorus

Wok PCH-1

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

If chorus plug-ins have always left you feeling befuddled, this could be the one for you. Designed to look like a guitarist's stompbox, the PCH-1 features just a single knob; give it a spin and the developer reckons that you can generate everything from slight movement to heavy swirling.

Kriminal bass terminal

Kriminal Bass Terminal

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This blue-hued bass synth is equipped with a couple of oscillators, each of which offers square and sawtooth waveforms. There's also a low-pass filter, amp and filter envelopes and an LFO.