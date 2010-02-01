Free music software round-up: Week 39

Free music software 39

It's a no-instrument zone in the round-up this week, but don't let that put you off.

Why? Because we've got three new (or updated) effects for you to try: a chorus, an audio capture device and a reverb.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Acrobatics software vento

Acrobatics Software Vento

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This is a 4-voice chorus effect - each voice is said to be filtered with a different harmonic variation. The tremolo section has been included so that you can give the sound "extra shine", and the results you can achieve promise to vary from "monophonic tube-flangers to incredibly rich and detailed stereo smearings".

Sonic assault capture

Sonic Assault Capture! 2.0

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This 16/24/32-bit VST WAV file recorder has just been updated to version 2.0, which adds 'point and click' mouse cueing and replay and also makes some changes to the time display. Audio ranging in length from 0.001 seconds to 10 minutes can be recorded.

Epicverb

Variety Of Sound epicVerb 1.5

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

We're told that this is a major update to the reverb plug-in that made its debut a year ago. As well as being more stable, some of the algorithms have been reworked, with the result being that epicVerb "supports way more dense and three-dimensional reverberation processing".